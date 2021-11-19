Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

WATCH: First responders catch man jumping from fiery Colo. apartment complex

By KKTV and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Boulder released intense video on Thursday showcasing two heroes in action.

KKTV reports the rescue caught on camera occurred during a massive fire at a Boulder apartment complex on Oct. 12. In the video, you can see part of the building engulfed in flames and a person hanging onto the railing of a balcony on the third floor.

“On the count of three, kick out,” one of the first responders is heard yelling to the person in the body cam video.

The video then shows the person falling into the arms of first responders. Boulder police credited police Sgt. Sterling Ekwo and Boulder Fire-Rescue Lt. Joe Gross with the rescue.

Fortunately, no one was killed in the blaze.

“We are so grateful that the quick teamwork between these agencies saved so many lives that morning, both human and pet,” a post on the Boulder Police Department’s Facebook page read. “That included firefighters rescuing a cage of birds from one residence and lowering down a frightened dog on a leash from an upper level.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A total of 81 units were damaged.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy found with gunshot wound
UPDATE: Pima County deputy found shot in the head near I-10 and Irvington
Road closures for El Tour de Tucson
Gabriel B. Vilorio-Jaquez
US Marshals in Tucson arrest suspect in New Jersey double homicide
Oro Valley Police searching for theft suspect
Oro Valley Police searching for theft suspect
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Three Points on Monday, Oct. 4.
UPDATE: Authorities identify remains found in Three Points

Latest News

Pima County Sheriff's investigation
Pima County Sheriff's investigation
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
High school students make end-of-life wishes come true
Arizona’s Heart & Sol: High school students making end-of-life dreams come true
KOLD Investigates: Saving El Tour de Tucson
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Saving El Tour de Tucson