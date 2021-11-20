Wildcats get fogged out in Washington, fall 44-18 to Cougars

PULLMAN, WA ( KOLD ) – The Arizona Wildcat football lost 44-18 Washington State Friday night in a fog-covered, snow-falling game.

The Wildcats’ two touchdowns came courtesy of Will Plummer passes to Boobie Curry and Michael Wiley. He threw for 222 yards going 22 of 42 through the air.

Plummer’s WSU counterpart Jayden de Laura threw for 259 yards and four scores while Max Borghi rushed for two more scores.

The Wildcats have an extra day to lick the wounds before getting ready for the Territorial Cup and ASU next Saturday. Kickoff is 2 p.m. in Tempe.

