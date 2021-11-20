Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Wildcats get fogged out in Washington, fall 44-18 to Cougars

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULLMAN, WA ( KOLD ) – The Arizona Wildcat football lost 44-18 Washington State Friday night in a fog-covered, snow-falling game.

The Wildcats’ two touchdowns came courtesy of Will Plummer passes to Boobie Curry and Michael Wiley. He threw for 222 yards going 22 of 42 through the air.

Plummer’s WSU counterpart Jayden de Laura threw for 259 yards and four scores while Max Borghi rushed for two more scores.

The Wildcats have an extra day to lick the wounds before getting ready for the Territorial Cup and ASU next Saturday. Kickoff is 2 p.m. in Tempe.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County deputy found shot in the head in Tucson was still in critical condition Friday,...
UPDATE: Pima County deputy shot in head remains in critical condition
Labor challenge for city of Tucson
City of Tucson may need to replace 40% of its workforce
Road closures for El Tour de Tucson
Gabriel B. Vilorio-Jaquez
US Marshals in Tucson arrest suspect in New Jersey double homicide
Enchanted Snowfall returns to La Encantada

Latest News

Wildcats survive overtime thriller against Wichita State
Bear down, mask up
UofA weighing options for maskless basketball fans
Rising throws 2 TDs, Utah pushes past Arizona 38-29
Lack of masks at UA basketball games
Mask wearing falls through the cracks at UArizona basketball game