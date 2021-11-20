El Tour de Tucson announces 2021 winners, standings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a new route, the winners of the 38th Annual El Tour de Tucson are crossing the finish line.

6,500 cyclists are expected to finish the race this year. Executive Director T.J. Juskiewicz said, it is the most the event has seen in nearly 10 years.

The unofficial winner of the 2021 El Tour de Tucson: Josh Rinderknecht.

He tackled the 102-mile ride after tackling receivers for Central Missouri three years ago.

Floyd Landis and Paul Thomas are the unofficial tandem winners of the 102-mile El Tour de Tucson ride.

