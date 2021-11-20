Advertise
FACT FINDERS: How Long Will the COVID Booster Last?

By Wendi Redman
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more adults get ready to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 booster, many are wondering how long this shot will last.

There seems to be some good news on that front. Dr. Elizabeth Connick, Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Arizona, says while we do not yet know exactly how long the MRNA booster will provide protection there is some encouraging data.

”When they look at neutralizing antibodies, they are significantly boosted when you receive the booster vaccine and the levels are significantly higher than after the initial vaccine series,” she said.

She says that means, while no one can say for certain how long boosters will last just yet, it is very possible they will last longer than the six months we got from the primary series.

For the Johnson and Johnson second dose, researchers are still working to determine how long that may last as well. However, we do know if J&J was your primary vaccine, you are recommended to get a second dose two months later.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

