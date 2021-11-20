FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloud cover and warm temperatures linger through early next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Despite the cloud cover, afternoon temperatures will still be running a few degrees warmer. Two storm systems will impact Southern Arizona in the way of wind, cooler temperatures and a slim chance for light rain next week. Thanksgiving is looking mostly sunny and dry with temperatures right around 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. 10% rain chance early.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

