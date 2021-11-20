Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloud cover and warm temperatures linger through early next week

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Despite the cloud cover, afternoon temperatures will still be running a few degrees warmer. Two storm systems will impact Southern Arizona in the way of wind, cooler temperatures and a slim chance for light rain next week. Thanksgiving is looking mostly sunny and dry with temperatures right around 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. 10% rain chance early.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Pima County deputy shot in head has died
Labor challenge for city of Tucson
City of Tucson may need to replace 40% of its workforce
A man died in a house fire near East Valencia Road and South 6th Avenue in Tucson early Friday,...
Man dies in early morning house fire in Tucson
Road closures for El Tour de Tucson
More than 14,000 rounds were found in a vehicle at the Port of Nogales.
Thousands of ammunition rounds found at Nogales entry port

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weekend but rain chances possible during the week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weekend but rain chances possible during the week
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We’ll be giving thanks for cooler temps (and maybe rain)!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2021
KOLD evening forecast Nov. 19, 2021
KOLD 6PM forecast Nov. 19, 2021