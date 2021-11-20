FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weekend but rain chances possible during the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather and high clouds are expected through the weekend, with high temperatures remaining above normal. Temperatures lower to near normal by the middle of next week as a system moves across the region. Rain chances also return the middle of next week.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. 20% rain chance. Breezy.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. 20% rain chance.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

