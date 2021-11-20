Rincon Valley fire crews rescue hiker at Cienega Creek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman in her 60s is recovering after she was injured, then rescued, near Vail on Friday, Nov. 19.

According to Rincon Valley firefighters, the woman was rescued from the Cienega Creek area after suffering a possible knee fracture while hiking.

She was airlifted out of the area, then taken to a nearby hospital.

Her condition is stable, authorities say.

