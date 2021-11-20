Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Rincon Valley fire crews rescue hiker at Cienega Creek

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:02 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman in her 60s is recovering after she was injured, then rescued, near Vail on Friday, Nov. 19.

According to Rincon Valley firefighters, the woman was rescued from the Cienega Creek area after suffering a possible knee fracture while hiking.

She was airlifted out of the area, then taken to a nearby hospital.

Her condition is stable, authorities say.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County deputy found shot in the head in Tucson was still in critical condition Friday,...
UPDATE: Pima County deputy shot in head remains in critical condition
Labor challenge for city of Tucson
City of Tucson may need to replace 40% of its workforce
Road closures for El Tour de Tucson
Gabriel B. Vilorio-Jaquez
US Marshals in Tucson arrest suspect in New Jersey double homicide
Enchanted Snowfall returns to La Encantada

Latest News

Pima County Sheriff's investigation
Pima County Sheriff's investigation
More than 14,000 rounds were found in a vehicle at the Port of Nogales.
Thousands of ammunition rounds found at Nogales entry port
How long will he booster last?
FACT FINDERS: How Long Will the COVID Booster Last?
COVID counts soaring in local school districts
COVID cases in Pima County schools cause alarm