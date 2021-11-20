Thousands of ammunition rounds found at Nogales entry port
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 14,000 rounds of ammunition were discovered in Nogales on Thursday, Nov. 18, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Authorities say the rounds were found by officers at the Port of Nogales.
They were reportedly hidden in the tire well, under the hood and in the back seat of a vehicle.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.