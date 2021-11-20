Advertise
Thousands of ammunition rounds found at Nogales entry port

More than 14,000 rounds were found in a vehicle at the Port of Nogales.
More than 14,000 rounds were found in a vehicle at the Port of Nogales.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 14,000 rounds of ammunition were discovered in Nogales on Thursday, Nov. 18, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities say the rounds were found by officers at the Port of Nogales.

They were reportedly hidden in the tire well, under the hood and in the back seat of a vehicle.

