TPD investigating fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Tucson’s north side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a deadly collision involving a woman pedestrian on Saturday, Nov. 20.

According to officials, this happened on North 1st Avenue between East Pastime and East Prince roads.

Officers say the roadway is now reopen, and there is no information on any arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

