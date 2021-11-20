Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

TPD investigating fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Tucson’s north side

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a deadly collision involving a woman pedestrian on Saturday, Nov. 20.

According to officials, this happened on North 1st Avenue between East Pastime and East Prince roads.

Officers say the roadway is now reopen, and there is no information on any arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Pima County deputy shot in head has died
Labor challenge for city of Tucson
City of Tucson may need to replace 40% of its workforce
A man died in a house fire near East Valencia Road and South 6th Avenue in Tucson early Friday,...
Man dies in early morning house fire in Tucson
Road closures for El Tour de Tucson
More than 14,000 rounds were found in a vehicle at the Port of Nogales.
Thousands of ammunition rounds found at Nogales entry port

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
The ride back on for 38th year
El Tour de Tucson emphasizes importance of safety, security ahead of race day
Officials approve corridor for part of proposed of new I-11
A fuel spill closed the westbound lanes of I-10 at Orange Grove Road on Wednesday night.
UPDATE: I-10 reopens after fuel spill blocks westbound lanes overnight