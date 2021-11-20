Advertise
UPDATE: Pima County deputy shot in head has died

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County deputy that was found shot in the head in his vehicle in Tucson on Thursday, Nov. 18, has passed away.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department informed KOLD News 13 of the news, Saturday afternoon.

The the deputy was in critical condition since 2 p.m. Friday.

“We just...just pray for him,” Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a news conference, Thursday.

Nanos said there is no danger to the public, no suspect is sought and the investigation is ongoing.

Nanos said the PCSD received a call about the shooting at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The deputy was found alone in his vehicle at Palo Verde Road and Julian Drive, which is near Interstate 10 and Irvington Road.

The deputy was not on-call at the time of the shooting and did not answer his radio.

At request of the family, no other details will be released.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

