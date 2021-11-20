Wildcats survive overtime thriller against Wichita State

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona men’s basketball improved to 4-0 after surviving Wichita State in overtime at T-Mobile Arena in Las, Vegas, 82-78.

Playing in the second game of the Roman Main Event, the Cats led from the beginning until 1:41 to in the second half when the Shockers’ Qua Grant hit a free throw to give Wichita State a one point lead. By the end of the half, the game was tied at 69 apiece.

Arizona wasted little time jumping ahead in overtime as the Cats scored 9 straight, unanswered point but Wichita was never out of it, getting to within two with one second left on the clock. But two Justin Kier free throws iced the game for Arizona.

Ben Mathurin scored the team leading 25 to go along with 10 rebounds. Azuolas Tubelis put in 16. Christian Koloko again was dominate with 13 points, 11 rebounds.

Arizona will face the winner of Michigan/UNLV Sunday.

