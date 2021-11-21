Advertise
Cyclists ride in El Tour de Tucson to honor friend’s life

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some cyclists may compete to win, to break their own personal record or for the pure feeling of accomplishment. On Saturday, Nov. 20, each participant had their own reason for riding in El Tour de Tucson.

“It was perfect weather out there, we just got out there and got after it,” said cyclist Errick Richardson.

Starting at sunrise, Richardson and his friends tackled the 102-mile race.

“The first time I did it, I did it with Roberto. He’s the one who introduced me to the race,” said cyclist Rene Armenta.

On Saturday, Armenta didn’t get to ride with Roberto Cota, but instead rode for him.

“I was thinking about him with every stroke, every minute that I was there especially when I was putting in a lot of effort,” he said. “He was an amazing rider.”

Cota, an avid cyclist and native Tucsonan, planned to take part in El Tour de Tucson. However, two months ago, he was hit by a car during a race in Prescott. He died from his injuries.

“It seemed appropriate to show up for a century ride and honor him in a race of 100 miles,” said cyclist Eamonn Condon.

Today, they rode with Cota in mind.

“He was so encouraging. Always had an infectious laugh. He was the guy you’d want to meet if you were new to a group because he made you feel so welcomed,” said cyclist Peter Saltonstall.

“Roberto was an inspirational guy. He would ride home from Phoenix to Tucson for Thanksgiving. He would give his wife the stuff to put in the car and then ride to Tucson. I’m like dude take the car. He said no I want to ride. That’s the kind of person he was,” Richardson said.

They said Cota was a great cyclist and an even better person who they will forever miss.

“We are like family and he was family to us,” Armenta said. “Not just a guy who you ride with on weekends or Wednesdays but he was family to us.”

