FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions remain with rain chances decreasing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather will continue through early next week before a weather system passes through the region bringing a chance of showers around Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler temperatures will accompany this system with highs anticipated to be closer to normal starting Wednesday. Until then, expect above normal high temperatures with some high cloudiness from time-to-time.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. 10% rain chance early.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

