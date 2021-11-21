Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds to start the week

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather will continue through early next week before a weather system passes through the region bringing a chance of showers around Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will increase ahead of it by Monday and Tuesday as cloud cover lingers. Cooler temperatures will accompany this system with highs anticipated to be closer to normal starting Wednesday. More sunshine expected by Thanksgiving.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. 20% chance for rain.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

KOLD 10 p.m. forecast Nov. 20, 2021
KOLD evening forecast Nov. 20, 2021
