PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - PCSD is currently searching for 82-year-old Charles Almendarez who was last seen in the 4400 block of Avenida Don Arturo at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Almendarez was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray slacks.

He is described as 5′5,” 100 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on the location of Almendarez is urged to call 911.

