Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult

(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:02 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - PCSD is currently searching for 82-year-old Charles Almendarez who was last seen in the 4400 block of Avenida Don Arturo at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Almendarez was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray slacks.

He is described as 5′5,” 100 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on the location of Almendarez is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Pima County deputy shot in head has died
Labor challenge for city of Tucson
City of Tucson may need to replace 40% of its workforce
A man died in a house fire near East Valencia Road and South 6th Avenue in Tucson early Friday,...
Man dies in early morning house fire in Tucson
Road closures for El Tour de Tucson
More than 14,000 rounds were found in a vehicle at the Port of Nogales.
Thousands of ammunition rounds found at Nogales entry port

Latest News

Pima County Sheriff's investigation
Pima County Sheriff's investigation
Group of cyclists ride to honor friend
Cyclists ride in El Tour de Tucson to honor friend’s life
TPD investigating deadly crash involving bicyclist near River, Wetmore
Sierra Vista authorities said Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii recently escaped custody.
UPDATE: Man arrested after escaping police custody in Sierra Vista area