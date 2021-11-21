Police investigating drowning death of toddler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a Negligent Homicide. On Saturday, November 20, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., deputies and Rural Metro Fire department personnel responded to a home on East Collie Drive after receiving a report of a drowning.

Sarah Coleman, called a family member to report that she found her two-year-old daughter in her residential pool, apparently drowned. RMFD performed life-saving measures before transporting the victim to a local area hospital. Sadly, the victim was later pronounced deceased. Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to perform an investigation. Coleman told detectives that she fell asleep while she and the victim were inside the home. When she awoke, she located the victim in the backyard pool, apparently deceased. Before contacting her family member, Coleman performed life-saving measures.

During the investigation by detectives, criminal violations were discovered. 29-year old Coleman, was arrested for negligent homicide and booked into the Pima County Adult detention Complex.

The investigation is ongoing.

