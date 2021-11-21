TPD investigating deadly crash involving bicyclist near River, Wetmore

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a deadly collision involving a bicyclist on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Officials say this happened on 1st Avenue between River and Wetmore roads.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid travel in that area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

