Tucson Police investigating shooting on the south side

TPD Homicide investigation
TPD Homicide investigation(Tucson Police)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a possible homicide that happened at an apartment complex on Mission Road. Police said just before 6 a.m., they received several calls of shots fired at 5505 S Mission Road. When officers arrived, they located a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives are on scene now conducting the investigation. TPD told KOLD News 13, no suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information, please call 88-CRIME.

