Tucson’s ice rink set to open Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s holiday ice rink will be open for skating Sunday after originally being scheduled for Saturday. Officials tell KOLD News 13 the generator went down and the ice was too wet to skate on safely. You can lace up your boots starting at noon. The rink is located downtown in front of the Tucson Convention Center along Church Ave.

There are some changes this year when it comes to reserving your spot at the rink. Skaters must book a 90 minute session, online. Leaders believe this will help everyone have fun and reduce long lines and wait times.

Rates: (skates included)

$12 for kids and $17 for adults.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.