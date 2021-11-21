Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Tucson’s ice rink set to open Sunday

Originally scheduled to open Saturday but could not due to maintenance issue.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s holiday ice rink will be open for skating Sunday after originally being scheduled for Saturday. Officials tell KOLD News 13 the generator went down and the ice was too wet to skate on safely. You can lace up your boots starting at noon. The rink is located downtown in front of the Tucson Convention Center along Church Ave.

There are some changes this year when it comes to reserving your spot at the rink. Skaters must book a 90 minute session, online. Leaders believe this will help everyone have fun and reduce long lines and wait times.

Rates: (skates included)

$12 for kids and $17 for adults.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Pima County deputy shot in head has died
Official winner of El Tour de Tucson - José Gerardo Ulloa Arévalo
UPDATE: El Tour de Tucson announces 2021 winners, standings
More than 14,000 rounds were found in a vehicle at the Port of Nogales.
Thousands of ammunition rounds found at Nogales entry port
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Road closures for El Tour de Tucson

Latest News

Official winner of El Tour de Tucson - José Gerardo Ulloa Arévalo
UPDATE: El Tour de Tucson announces 2021 winners, standings
Disappeared In The Desert
KOLD News 13 presents ‘Disappeared in the Desert’
Tucson Jazz Festival announces 2022 lineup
Enchanted Snowfall returns to La Encantada