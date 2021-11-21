UPDATE: Man arrested after escaping police custody in Sierra Vista area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have confirmed that Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii, 29, has been arrested after escaping custody in Sierra Vista on Friday, Nov. 12.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said Nahoopii was wanted on charges of domestic violence criminal damage and domestic violence disorderly conduct.

On Friday, Nov. 12, the SVPD picked Nahoopii up near South Highway 92 and East Gardner Road. Nahoopii allegedly resisted arrest and was able to escape as officers were putting him into a patrol vehicle. The SVPD said he is now also facing charges of resisting arrest, escape and theft.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Nahoopii’s criminal history includes convictions for theft and disorderly conduct in 2011, drug possession in 2012, attempted burglary and drug possession in 2014 and robbery in 2017.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.