TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - PCSD confirmed that 82-year-old Charles Almendarez has been located safe.

Almendarez was reported missing in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 20, in the 4400 block of Avenida Don Arturo, which is on Tucson’s southwest side near Ajo Way and Kinney Road.

