FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes moving in!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather will continue through early this week before a system passes through the region bringing a chance of showers around Tuesday night into Thursday. Winds will increase ahead of it by Monday and Tuesday as cloud cover lingers. Cooler temperatures will accompany this system with highs anticipated to be closer to normal starting Wednesday. The weather looks to stay unsettled through this weekend with another round of moisture possible. Stay tuned!

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy. 30% rain chance overnight.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. 10% rain chance.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. 10% rain chance.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.