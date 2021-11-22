Fox restaurants to open Doughbird, Flower Child in Tucson next year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Construction will soon begin for two new restaurants in Tucson. New restaurants Doughbird and Flower Child will be popping up where Old Chicago was formerly housed on Campbell Avenue.

“Our goal is to start construction by January. We will be demolishing that building and building a brand new 8000 square foot building,” said Brian Franks, principal of Common Bond Development.

Franks is the developer on the Fox Restaurant Concepts project. He and Sam Fox are Tucson Natives. It will be the second time Fox and the Franks have worked together. They renovated a historic lumberyard into Culinary Dropout back in 2017.

Customers are looking forward to more Fox restaurants coming soon.

“If it’s anything like Culinary, we are so excited. We will go there all the time for sure,” said customer Jaden Phillips.

Wildflower, Zinburger, North Italia and Blanco are all Fox restaurants in Tucson. Soon Doughbird and Flower Child will be joining the growing list.

“Doughbird, there’s only one location of those up in Phoenix on Indian School. Then Flower Child which is a Fox Restaurant with a healthy, fast, causal concept. I think they have 25 of those locations across the country,” Franks said.

Doughbird is known for putting a spin on American classics. It serves pizza, chicken and cocktails. Flower Child caters to vegetarian and vegan lifestyles with healthy made-from-scratch salads, bowls and wraps.

“Start construction in January of next year and open the concepts by November or December,” he said. “That’s our goal to hit the high season down in Tucson and get everyone open as quickly as we possibly can.”

