Man hit by train near Granada and Main Avenue in Tucson

The Tucson Police Department said a man was hit by a train near West St. Mary's Road and North...
The Tucson Police Department said a man was hit by a train near West St. Mary's Road and North Main Avenue early Monday, Nov. 22.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the fifth time in seven months, a pedestrian has been hit by a train in the Tucson area.

The Tucson Police Department said a man was hit near North Granada and North Main avenues early Monday, Nov. 22.

Three of the previous incidents all happened in the same general area as Monday’s accident.

The TPD said the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the area would be closed for a while.

On May 3, a man died after he was hit by a train near Fifth Street and North Main Avenue.

On May 8, a man was killed when he was hit by a train near North Granada Avenue and North Main Avenue.

On Sept. 28, a woman died after she was hit by a train near South Toole Avenue and East 16th Street.

On Oct. 10, a woman was killed when she was hit by a train near Fifth Street and North Main Avenue.

