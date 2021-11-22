Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run crash on Tucson's east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died Sunday night following a hit-and-run accident on Tucson’s east side.

The Tucson Police Department said a man was hit around 8 p.m. near South Sahuara Avenue and East 22nd Street.

The TPD said the man died at a local hospital and will not be identified until his family is notified.

Witnesses said the man was using a crosswalk when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that was traveling west on 22nd Street.

The suspect vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

