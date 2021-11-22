Teen arrested after Sunday shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after, authorities say, he allegedly shot and killed a man early Sunday, Nov. 21.

According to Tucson police, officers were called shortly before 6 a.m. to an apartment complex at 5505 South Mission Road in response to a shooting.

Inside, the TPD found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite treating him at the scene, 48-year-old Frankie Perez Sanchez was pronounced dead there.

Through interviews and evidence, investigators say, they determined Sanchez was visiting a friend’s apartment when he got into a fight with a man he knew outside. During the fight, another man got involved and several gunshots were heard.

Andrew Gonzalez, 17, was allegedly involved and now faces a second-degree murder charge. He was booked into the Rima County jail, where he remained Monday with bond set at $500,000.

The case is under investigation, and authorities are asking that anyone who has information call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

