Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Teen arrested after Sunday shooting on Tucson’s south side

Andrew Gonzalez, 17, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal...
Andrew Gonzalez, 17, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Frankie Perez Sanchez, 48, in Tucson on Sunday, Nov. 21.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after, authorities say, he allegedly shot and killed a man early Sunday, Nov. 21.

According to Tucson police, officers were called shortly before 6 a.m. to an apartment complex at 5505 South Mission Road in response to a shooting.

Inside, the TPD found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite treating him at the scene, 48-year-old Frankie Perez Sanchez was pronounced dead there.

Through interviews and evidence, investigators say, they determined Sanchez was visiting a friend’s apartment when he got into a fight with a man he knew outside. During the fight, another man got involved and several gunshots were heard.

Andrew Gonzalez, 17, was allegedly involved and now faces a second-degree murder charge. He was booked into the Rima County jail, where he remained Monday with bond set at $500,000.

The case is under investigation, and authorities are asking that anyone who has information call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal pedestrian collision
TPD Homicide investigation
Tucson Police investigating shooting on the south side
Sarah Coleman, 29, is facing a charge of negligent homicide after her daughter drowned in Pima...
UPDATE: Woman facing negligent homicide charge after young daughter drowns in Pima County
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
TFD battles apartment fire on the east side

Latest News

Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Attorneys make final case to jurors in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
How COVID shots for kids help prevent dangerous new variants
Nyaganza Nyiramabeyi was last seen last week.
Tucson police searching for missing, vulnerable woman