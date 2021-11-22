Advertise
Tucson police searching for missing, vulnerable woman

Nyaganza Nyiramabeyi was last seen last week.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help in finding a woman who was reported missing last week.

Authorities say 43-year-old Nyaganza Nyiramabeyi was last seen leaving her home in the 5900 block of South Antrim Loop around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18.

She is described as standing at 5′7″ and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.

