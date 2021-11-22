Advertise
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal pedestrian collision

23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester
23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has been arrested after police say she left the scene following a fatal pedestrian collision on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The woman has been identified as 23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester.

According to officials, Lester was driving a white 2017 Jeep and was traveling north on 1st Avenue in the median lane when she struck a pedestrian laying in the roadway. Despite life saving efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega.

Officers followed roadway evidence and located the Jeep in the 500 block of East River Road, which was empty. Detectives later located and identified Lester as the owner.

Lester has been booked into Pima County Jail on the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

Police say that jaywalking by Ortega is a major contributing factor in the collision.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

