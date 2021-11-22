Advertise
UPDATE: TPD releases info on suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

The Tucson Police Department said a man died after he was hit by a vehicle near South Sahuara Avenue and East 22nd Street late Sunday night.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Sunday night on Tucson’s east side.

Officers described the car as a dark-colored sedan or hatchback which will have significant damage to its hood and windshield.

The Tucson Police Department said a man was hit around 8 p.m. near South Sahuara Avenue and East 22nd Street.

The TPD said the man died at a local hospital and will not be identified until his family is notified.

Witnesses said the man was using a crosswalk when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that was traveling west on 22nd Street.

The suspect vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

