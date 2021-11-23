Advertise
County to decide whether to sue city over water rates

By Bud Foster
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting Wednesday morning to determine what action to take in light of the City of Tucson’s decision to raise water rates for its customers who live in unincorporated Pima County.

They are called differential water rates. People in the county will pay 10% to 40% more than city customers depending on their water use.

The county released this ten page memo outlining the choices which will be made by the five member board.

At the top of the list is “sue the city” on its own or join a class action lawsuit against the city.

It also lists a variety of reasons why the county feels the rate hike is not justified and is discriminatory against county rate payers.

It also runs down how we got here from the time the city first broached the subject in January of this year to the decision which the board will be faced with on Wednesday.

If the county fails to take action, the water rates take effect Dec. 1, about a week from now.

There appears to be enough support to take some kind of action and legal seems to be at the top of the list.

“It’s disappointing. The last option we want to do is go to court but I think that’s the only, unfortunately the only option left now,” the county board chair said.

Others are not so quick and believe there may be other options.

“I’m not against differential water rates in general, but this one was not handled in the right way,” said Adelita Grijalva, Supervisor from District 5.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. with an executive session and then an open discussion and vote.

