Family displaced after house fire in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A family of six was left without a home after their home went up in flames on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Firefighters say they were called around 2:45 p.m. to a mobile home in the 1200 block of East Mossman, where they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a garage and back of the home.

Firefighters got the fire under control within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported from the fire, and investigators are investigating what caused it.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

