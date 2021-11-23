Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First chance of rain for almost 2 months!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Unsettled weather this week with a trough pushing through the western U.S. It dips far enough south to catch a low off the coast of Baja and scoops it our direction. This will bring clouds with a 10% chance for rain Tuesday before 6pm, stronger 30% chance after 6pm Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Thanksgiving Day, a leftover shower possible east of Tucson with things clearing out and winds picking up!

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy. 10% rain chance before 6pm.

TONIGHT: 30% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with temps dropping to 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the low 70s. Breezy. 30% rain chance east of Tucson in the morning.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. 10% rain chance.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. 10% rain chance.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

