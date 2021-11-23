Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

General Mills expected to raise prices in 2022

Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the...
Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the increase, along with items from well-known brands like Progresso, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite bowl of cereal could cost you more next year.

According to one regional wholesale supplier, General Mills is raising prices on hundreds of its products in 2022.

The supplier said it received letters about the price hike from the company last week.

Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the increase, along with items from well-known brands like Progresso, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury.

General Mills has not commented on the supposed price hike, but the supplier says prices are expected to go up around 20% starting in mid-January.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson
Andrew Gonzalez, 17, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal...
Teen arrested after Sunday shooting on Tucson’s south side
23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal pedestrian collision
The Tucson Police Department said a man died after he was hit by a vehicle near South Sahuara...
UPDATE: TPD releases info on suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children
Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson
A man walks through downtown Painesville, Ohio, in Lake County, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021....
Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis
FILE - Police officers and emergency crews park outside the Louis Vuitton store in San...
LA luxury mall latest to be hit by smash-and-grab thieves
LIVE: Verdict in trial of Ahmaud Arbery's death