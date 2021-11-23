Holiday hazards: Northwest Fire releases dramatic video showing how fast a dry Christmas tree can catch fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The American Christmas Tree Association warns of a looming shortage in trees and ornaments this year as supply chain problems persist. It means more families are decorating early. However, this rush to “deck the halls” could send fire departments out on more calls.

“Typically during this time of year, we do see an increase in our fire calls,” said Northwest Fire District Capt. Levi Cranford. “A lot of it has to do with the cooler weather that we see. Sometimes it has to do with people lighting candles for the holidays, or it could be people heating their homes inappropriately by using their stove. We also see space heater incidents.”

Cranford says if you are planning to put up a live tree this year, the sooner you buy it, the sooner it’s going to dry out.

He urges families to pick the freshest tree and always keep water in the tree basin.

“The big thing is to keep any type of fire source away from your tree,” he said, “like fireplaces, candles.”

Northwest Fire recently released dramatic video of a demonstration in a controlled environment. From the moment a fire fighter lights a dry tree on fire, to the time it takes for the tree to become fully engulfed, less than one minute has gone by.

Beware of fake trees, too.

“A lot of those synthetic materials burn just as hot and as fast,” Cranford said.

Make sure there are no exposed wires on your Christmas lights and unplug them every time you leave the house or go to sleep.

Cooking also comes with risks. Last year, KOLD News 13 spoke with an 89-year-old woman whose kitchen caught fire while she was making a Thanksgiving feast.

“Anytime you have a grease fire or something in the kitchen, one of the most important things to do is NOT put water on it,” said Cranford. “If you have a lid that fits on it, typically the best option is cover [the fire] up to remove the oxygen from the pan or the pot.”

You can also use a fire extinguisher, baking soda or salt on grease fires. However, if it can’t be put out quickly, Cranford says you should get out of the house immediately and call 911.

It’s also a great idea to check your smoke detectors before the holidays.

