Houghton Road, I-10 Interchange reopens after ADOT project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every lane of the Houghton Road interchange at Interstate 10 is now open after the Arizona Department of Transportation recently completed rebuilding the interchange.

According to a news release, the department’s $24.4 million project created a diverting diamond interchange, which improves traffic safety and flow in a “rapidly growing” part of southeast Tucson. The project began in August 2019.

The department chose the design, officials say, because it can handle higher traffic volumes, and traffic in that part of the city is expected to increase by 50% by 2045.

In the new interchange, each direction of Houghton Road diverts left while crossing the freeway, allowing for left turns onto the entrance ramps without waiting for another traffic signal. Because drivers turning left don’t cross traffic while getting onto the interstate, department officials say, it’s also safer.

The interchange also has larger entrance and exit ramps, with more space for traffic to merge onto I-10 westbound. The old Houghton Road bridge has been replaced with a six-lane structure that improves access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Though all lanes are open, some lane restrictions are possible in the coming weeks while construction crews complete minor project details. This spring, drivers should expect overnight lane restrictions to allow for final paving on I-10 and the ramps.

