Mass sickness reported at Tucson hotel

Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:45 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a hotel in downtown Tucson after numerous people reported getting sick there late Monday, Nov. 22.

Tucson police and firefighters were at the Red Roof Inn at 1300 North Stone Avenue. An employee told a reporter at the scene the Pima County Health Department had closed the lobby.

Authorities say they do not yet know how many people have been hospitalized or what caused the mass sickness.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

