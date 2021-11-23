Mountain View High School under emergency protocol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at Mountain View High School after an incident was reported to school administrators on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

A letter from the school to parents and guardians said administrators implemented its Shelter in Place protocol at 1:30 p.m.

They requested that parents not try to contact the school or their child at this time. Because emergency procedures are in effect, students will also not be released from campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.