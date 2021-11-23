Advertise
One killed in crash on South Wilmot

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after one person died in a car crash on Wilmot Road early Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Tucson police say they were called around 2 a.m. to the 6900 block of South Wilmot Road, where they found a man and woman inside a white 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt.

The driver, 21-year-old Alysha Marie Sauter, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to Banner University Medical Center, where he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Based on roadway evidence, detectives say, the discovered that the car was headed north when, for unknown reasons, it suddenly went off road and hit a tree.

