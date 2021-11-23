Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigates report of man following child from bus stop

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a suspicious man who followed a child home from a bus stop.

The incident happened near the intersection of West Rudasill and North Chaparral roads on Monday evening, Nov. 22.

The 12-year-old child was followed by a man while walking home from the bus stop at about 5:15 p.m. The child confronted him, asked him to stop following, and threatened to call the police. The man ran away when the child began to pull a phone from a pocket.

The man is described as Caucasian or Hispanic, approximately 6-feet tall, with facial hair, wearing a black hoodie sweater, blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

