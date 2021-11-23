Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Red Cross sees lowest blood shortage in a decade

Only 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood. Of that, only 3% are donating.
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The American Red Cross continues to face a nationwide emergency blood shortage.

In fact, the shortage is the worst the Red Cross has seen in a decade.

“Only 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood. Of that, only 3% are donating,” said Red Cross of Southern AZ spokesman MaRico Tippett.

It is a nationwide problem. Here in Arizona, that problem continues.

Tippett said they always see a big drop in donors right before the holidays. But even more so this year with the pandemic.

Tippett said it is the perfect storm. We are still in the pandemic, holidays are coming up and then there are people who can give blood but do not.

“Then there are people that are just not sure donations are open again.”

But they are and the need is bigger than you might think.

“A single car accident victim can use up to 100 units of blood, that is just one,” said Tippett.

And one person can save up to three lives. There are many reason why people do not give, including if they had COVID-19.

“Here’s the big thing. If you have had COVID and you have tested negative, you can still donate blood.”

Tippett encouraged anyone who is eligible to make an appointment and donate as soon as possible.

“As we are coming up to the Thanksgiving holidays, think of what you are grateful for. Be grateful you have never needed blood. But for those who have and those who have, you have the potential to save a life,” he said.

For more information and to make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal pedestrian collision
Sarah Coleman, 29, is facing a charge of negligent homicide after her daughter drowned in Pima...
UPDATE: Woman facing negligent homicide charge after young daughter drowns in Pima County
TPD Homicide investigation
Tucson Police investigating shooting on the south side
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
TFD battles apartment fire on the east side

Latest News

At least 10 percent, and upwards of 30 percent, of people who’ve contract COVID are estimated...
UArizona to help study long-haul COVID
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and ‘friendsgiving’
At least 10 percent, and upwards of 30 percent, of people who’ve contract COVID are estimated...
UArizona to help study long-haul COVID
Extreme need for blood donors
Extreme need for blood donors