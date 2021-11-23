Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Reports: Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC home

Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.
Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:14 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment, according to media reports citing the NYPD.

Police say Shabazz’s daughter found her 56-year-old mother unconscious just before 5 p.m. Monday. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, wrote on Twitter that she was “deeply saddened” by reports of Shabazz’s death.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal pedestrian collision
Sarah Coleman, 29, is facing a charge of negligent homicide after her daughter drowned in Pima...
UPDATE: Woman facing negligent homicide charge after young daughter drowns in Pima County
TPD Homicide investigation
Tucson Police investigating shooting on the south side
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Andrew Gonzalez, 17, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal...
Teen arrested after Sunday shooting on Tucson’s south side

Latest News

Holiday hazards: Northwest Fire releases dramatic video showing how fast dry Christmas trees...
Holiday hazards: Northwest Fire releases dramatic video showing how fast a dry Christmas tree can catch fire
UA Prepares for DART launch
NASA DART mission will test ability to alter asteroid’s path
Holiday home safety
Holiday home safety
UA Prepares for DART launch
UA Prepares for DART launch