Teenage girl from Tucson missing since October

Ciara Pineda, 16, was last seen on Oct. 23.
Ciara Pineda, 16, was last seen on Oct. 23.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a teenage girl who, they say, went missing from Tucson a month ago.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 16-year-old Ciara Pineda was last seen on Oct. 23.

She is described as biracial, Native American and Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she is 5′4″ and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is urged to call the center at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

