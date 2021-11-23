UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 50 people got sick at a hotel in downtown Tucson Monday, Nov. 22, and a county health official said it is being investigated as a possible foodborne illness.

Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said 56 people got sick at the Red Roof Inn, located at 1300 N. Stone Ave.

Six of those people were transported to the hospital while the rest were treated on site. Cullen said most were vomiting.

Cullen thanked the Tucson Fire Department for responding to the incident.

She said TFD provided IVs and medication while the county also brought additional resources to the scene.

Cullen said the county, state and hotel management are investigating the incident.

An employee at the Red Roof Inn told KOLD the Pima County Health Department closed the lobby Monday night.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.