11-year-old girl on mission to hug officers in every state makes Arizona her 40th

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A little act of kindness can go a long way. In this case, it can travel a long way too.

Rosalyn Baldwin, and eleven-year-old making her way to law enforcement around the nation, one hug at a time, stopped in Tucson on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

“Hugging the officers, seeing their happy faces just smiling. Usually, they say it makes their day, always a nice thing to do,” said Rosalyn Baldwin, 11 years old.

Arizona is officially her 40th state to spread love to. Giving hugs, spreading smiles and sharing a small, knitted heart with law enforcement. Her 40th stop was at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. This “small” act of kindness is anything but small.

“I don’t do it for thanks, none of us do that for thanks, but when someone like Rosalyn comes, travels across the country, meets with us, hugs us, and tells us how much she appreciates us and what we’re doing, it’s great,” said Brett Bernstein, PCSD, community resources. “It really makes me feel good about that job that I am doing.”

“What would anybody say about a hug. They are free, they’re great,” said Sheriff Chris Nanos, PCSD. “This has been a tough week for us, so we are more than glad to get hugs, especially from Rosalyn.”

In a place in time, where they may be so much noise, Rosalyn heard through it. She said she was called by God to let peace officers know they are appreciated.

“It is my calling,” she said.

She and her family have been traveling since she was seven. Now, with only ten more states to go, their mission may be winding down, but it’s far from over, the heart behind their mission spreading farther than each hug./

“We know that God’s touch is on her,” said Angie Baldwin, Rosalyn’s mom. “A lot of times law enforcement will say “I felt God in her hug,” and that’s what we really want because it’s really about reminding them that they are loved, reminding our nation that we are one and we have to stand together.”

A commonality, a shared experience, a shared embrace, it’s a little act of kindness, that is anything but small.

“If you just open your mouth and talk to someone, you have more in common with them than you have difference,” said Angie.

They aren’t telling which state will be next, and as for what happens when they do reach all the states, Rosalyn said it’s up to God. For more about her mission, visit here .

