Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We will see a break from the rain early this morning before another round moves in

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:10 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon will bring another 30% chance for afternoon/evening showers. No heavy rain. Wind gets gusty Thanksgiving day from the southeast up to 30 mph gusts by noon. Mostly sunny with near-normal temperatures for the holiday.

TODAY: 30% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: 20% chance for showers with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the low 70s. Breezy. 10% rain chance east of Tucson in the morning.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. 20% rain chance.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. 10% rain chance.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. 10% rain chance.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson
A report of an armed student led to a shelter-in-place at Mountain View High on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
UPDATE: Report of armed juvenile prompts PCSD response at Mountain View High
One killed in crash on South Wilmot
The 12-year-old child was followed by a man while walking home from the bus stop at about 5:15...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigates report of man following child from bus stop
Ciara Pineda, 16, was last seen on Oct. 23.
Teenage girl from Tucson missing since October

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance for rain showers is moving in!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2021
KOLD First Alert forecast, Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23
KOLD First Alert forecast, Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23