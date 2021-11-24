FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We will see a break from the rain early this morning before another round moves in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon will bring another 30% chance for afternoon/evening showers. No heavy rain. Wind gets gusty Thanksgiving day from the southeast up to 30 mph gusts by noon. Mostly sunny with near-normal temperatures for the holiday.

TODAY: 30% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: 20% chance for showers with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the low 70s. Breezy. 10% rain chance east of Tucson in the morning.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. 20% rain chance.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. 10% rain chance.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. 10% rain chance.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.