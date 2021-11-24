Man arrested following chase, shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was arrested following a chase and shooting in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said Alexis Figueroa, 24, was arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Figueroa is facing charges of burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a peace officer, weapons misconduct and unlawful flight from law enforcement. He also has three outstanding felony warrants.

The TPD said Figueroa is the suspect from a Nov. 15 shooting at a gas station in the 650 block of West 22nd Street. Two men suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the shooting.

