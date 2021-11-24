Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane

By WGCL Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL) - A Delta Airlines flight had an extra passenger on board in Atlanta after a woman went into labor mid-flight and delivered her baby on the plane after landing.

Just 9 days old, little Analia Acevedo Castaneda came into this world on a wing and a prayer.

“The actual due date was Dec. 23, but it came out early,” said her mother, Liliana Castaneda Avilia.

Castaneda Avilia has a story few others can tell.

Her daughter’s birthday is now documented in pictures from the back of a Delta airplane.

She started having contractions on her flight from Guadalajara, Mexico to Atlanta.

Luckily, there was a nurse on board.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, the baby girl is coming. It’s on its way,’ Castaneda Avilia said. “And he was like, ‘Don’t try to push, because if you push more the baby will come out,’ so I hold those contractions for like three hours and 30 minutes on the way here.”

Back on the ground, Juanetta Nash and other Atlanta firefighters were getting ready at the airplane’s gate.

“The airplane was coming in exceedingly fast, faster than normal, so we knew it was an emergency, we knew people were nervous,” Nash said.

One of those people was the father of the baby, who said he was worried and nervous for both mother and daughter.

“We knew what we were doing, we wanted to make her feel as comfortable as possible,” Nash said. “Just putting ourselves in her shoes we knew that she was already very uncomfortable.”

Soon it was time for Analia to make her appearance.

“And they were like ‘OK, are you ready to push?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready to push.’ So, I just push once and the baby girl came out crying,” Castaneda Avilia said.

Once Analia was delivered, Nash said a flight attendant got on the microphone and said “Hey, we have a baby girl!” Everyone on the flight started to clap.

It was a special birthday for little Analia that her parents are thankful for.

“Thank you to the people that were in the airplane, like the EMS, the fire department, everybody who helped us,” Castaneda Avilia said.

The mother and the baby are doing fine.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson
A report of an armed student led to a shelter-in-place at Mountain View High on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
UPDATE: Report of armed juvenile prompts PCSD response at Mountain View High
Ciara Pineda, 16, was last seen on Oct. 23.
Teenage girl from Tucson missing since October
A man died in a shooting near Golf Links and Swan roads in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Man dies in shooting near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
One killed in crash on South Wilmot

Latest News

American Screening LLC has recalled 153,336 total units of its 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand...
FDA announces nationwide recall on hand sanitizer
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roll-over collision causes delays on I-10, Miracle Mile
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?