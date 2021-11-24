Oro Valley police searching for runaway teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen that was last seen on Monday, Nov. 22.

Officials say 14-year-old Isabelle Kring is described as 5′3,” 120 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black skirt with long black socks and a red/black shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information on Kring’s whereabouts to contact 911, 88-CRIME, or the Oro Valley Police Department at 520-229-4900.

