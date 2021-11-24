Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Oro Valley police searching for runaway teen

(Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen that was last seen on Monday, Nov. 22.

Officials say 14-year-old Isabelle Kring is described as 5′3,” 120 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black skirt with long black socks and a red/black shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information on Kring’s whereabouts to contact 911, 88-CRIME, or the Oro Valley Police Department at 520-229-4900.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson
A report of an armed student led to a shelter-in-place at Mountain View High on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
UPDATE: Report of armed juvenile prompts PCSD response at Mountain View High
Ciara Pineda, 16, was last seen on Oct. 23.
Teenage girl from Tucson missing since October
Kevin Holland faces a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Man charged after fatal shooting near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
One killed in crash on South Wilmot

Latest News

Kevin Holland faces a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Man charged after fatal shooting near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roll-over collision causes delays on I-10, Miracle Mile
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
A woman gives birth on board a Delta flight. (Source: Castaneda family/WGCL via CNN Newsource)
Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane