Pima County to sue Tucson over differential water rates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County will sue the city of Tucson over its plan to raise water rates for customers in unincorporated parts of the county.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to move ahead with a lawsuit.

The new rates are set to go into effect Dec. 1, unless the county asks for and receives an injunction. But it does not appear the county will do so.

On June 22, the city council voted 7-0 to charge those living in unincorporated Pima County more for their water than those who live inside the city limits.

Those customers could pay up to 40% more per month and the council has said it could bring in nearly $10 million more per year.

The increase will be graduated and hit those who use the largest amount of water the most.

For the average customer, those who use less than 5,236 gallons per month, the increase will be about $48 per year. Those who use more than 33,000 gallons per month could see their bill shoot up by more than $120 per month.

