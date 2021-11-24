Sabino High School band wins state championship

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sabino High School Marching Sabercat Marching Band recently took home a first place win from a local competition.

The band, directed by Saul Garland, was named the winner of the Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association Division III State Championships on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Glendale Community College.

This is the first time a school from the Tucson Unified School District, or from southern Arizona, has won a state marching band championship, according to district officials.

The band took home first place in music performance, percussion performance and auxiliary performance.

Their show, “Under the Stars,” features complex marching fundamentals, drills and melodies by the band, colorful costumes and choreography and equipment work by the Color Guard and rhythmic precision by the Percussion Ensemble.

