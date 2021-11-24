Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Sabino High School band wins state championship

The Sabino High School Marching Band took home first place in their division last weekend.
The Sabino High School Marching Band took home first place in their division last weekend.(F.JES RUVALCABA | Tucson Unified School District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sabino High School Marching Sabercat Marching Band recently took home a first place win from a local competition.

The band, directed by Saul Garland, was named the winner of the Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association Division III State Championships on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Glendale Community College.

This is the first time a school from the Tucson Unified School District, or from southern Arizona, has won a state marching band championship, according to district officials.

The band took home first place in music performance, percussion performance and auxiliary performance.

Their show, “Under the Stars,” features complex marching fundamentals, drills and melodies by the band, colorful costumes and choreography and equipment work by the Color Guard and rhythmic precision by the Percussion Ensemble.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people reported getting sick at the Red Roof Inn.
UPDATE: Possible ‘foodborne incident’ leads to mass sickness at hotel in Tucson
Mountain View High School under emergency protocol
Andrew Gonzalez, 17, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal...
Teen arrested after Sunday shooting on Tucson’s south side
23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal pedestrian collision
The Tucson Police Department said a man died after he was hit by a vehicle near South Sahuara...
UPDATE: TPD releases info on suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
Jury awards $26M in damages for Unite the Right violence
Health officials push for more child vaccinations ahead of the holidays
Health officials push for more child vaccinations ahead of the holidays
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
President, VP and spouses help food kitchen for holiday
Health officials push for more child vaccinations ahead of the holidays
Health officials push for more child vaccinations ahead of the holidays